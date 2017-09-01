Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Baileys

More By Baileys

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty Liquor & Alcohol / Liqueurs & Schnapps

Baileys – Vanilla Cinnamon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Bring the spirit of Ireland to any celebration with Baileys Vanilla Cinnamon Irish Cream Liqueur. Our 34 proof liqueur combines a versatile blend of Madagascar vanilla and cinnamon for a rich, sweet taste. The blend of spirits and whiskey uniquely preserves the classic taste of the Irish cream and is perfect in coffee, over ice cream or in a cocktail. Simply add to hot chocolate for an indulgent treat. Please drink responsibly.

More By Baileys

You May Also Like

Often Bought With