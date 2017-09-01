Arrow – Creme de Menthe White Liqueur

1 L From $ 21.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Creme de menthe (French for mint cream) is a sweet, mint-flavored alcoholic beverage. Its flavor is primarily derived from Corsican mint. Creme de menthe is used as an ingredient in several cocktails, such as the Grasshopper and the Stinger, and is also served as an after-dinner drink and can be used in food recipes as a flavoring. A simple recipe is to mix the creme de menthe with ice cream which creates a mint-like shake.