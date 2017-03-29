Lindt Assorted Truffles Bag
Home/Snacks/Lindt Assorted Truffles Bag

Lindt Assorted Truffles Bag

Candy | 5 oz | Starts at $6.99
Divine Chocolate Truffles with delectably smooth centers.
Get this delivered
Brand/companylindt company
SkuSN-L21156-5OZ
Size5 oz
Styleother
Type/varietalSnacks

You May Also Like