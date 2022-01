Bunch of Munchies – Newtella Crispies

Happy Hazelnut Crispies: Why is this munchie so happy? Because it has pockets of hazelnut spread mixed throughout and is topped with a hazelnut chocolate frosting. This one doesn't always present very well thanks to the hazelnut and chocolate but it taste delicious...thanks to the hazelnut and chocolate.



6-Pack: 6 two-bite pieces per bag