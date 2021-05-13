Lov Bakery – Organic Vegan Jammy Shortbread Cookies
We top our “buttery” shortbread cookies with organic strawberry jam for a delicious, melt-in-your-mouth combo. These scrumptious cookies are handcrafted from scratch with the finest organic ingredients. One dozen cookies per container. Organic, non-GMO, dairy-free, egg-free, soy-free. *ALLERGEN STATEMENT: Contains wheat and tree nuts (cashews, coconut).* Baked goods may arrive cold. Please enjoy at room temperature or slightly warmed in an oven or microwave.
- 8 months ago
Yummy in mah tummehhhhhI didn’t even know these were organic or vegan like I just wanted cookies and I got them and they were good so like win winAvedon B. - Verified buyer