Bunch of Munchies – The OG Crispie Treat

Single From $ 6.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The OG crispies: this original recipe crispy is meant for those who enjoy the simple things in life. Forget the toppings, this munchie is all rice cereal, marshmallow, and butter. No frills, just beautiful harmony. Six-pack: 6 two-bite pieces per bag.