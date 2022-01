Bunch of Munchies – FlufferNutter Crispies

Fluffernutter crispies: this legendary treat contains nutter butter cookies with a reeses piece and white chocolate topping mix. if you like peanut buttery treats, then this crisp is calling your name. Six-pack: 6 two-bite pieces per bag.