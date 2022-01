Bunch of Munchies – Cookies and Crispies

Our best selling munchie. Cookies and crispies take the base crispies recipe we are famous for and amplifies it with chocolate sandwich cookie crumbles and a white chocolate topping. This munchie will go quick so make sure you order enough to share. Six-pack: 6 two-bite pieces per bag.