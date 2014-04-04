John Walker & Sons Odyssey
John Walker & Sons Odyssey

Rare Triple Malt Blend | 700 ml | Starts at $1010.89
Product of Scotland. Blend of orange, honey, caramel, and clove spice with a touch of salt. 80 Proof
SkuSC-JOHNODSY-700
Size700 ml
Type/varietalScotch

