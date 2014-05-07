Highland Park 12
Highland Park 12

Single Malt, 12 Year | 750 ml | Starts at $52.99
Product of Scotland. Sweet and oaky with floral and briny notes. 86 Proof
SkuSC-HIGHPK12-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalScotch

