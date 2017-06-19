Hakutsuru Draft Sake
Home/Sake/Hakutsuru Draft Sake

Hakutsuru Draft Sake

Junmai | 300 ml | Starts at $10.39
Refined freshness characterized by its light, fresh, and smooth taste. 14% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSP-H96717-300ML
Size300 ml
Type/varietalspecialty

You May Also Like