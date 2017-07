Zaccagnini

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Rsva | 750 ml | Starts at $ 19.29

91 PTS JAMES SUCKLING. The Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo expresses a soft and fruity red wine with notes of dried berries and hints of fruit cake; full flavored, ripe tannins and delicious.

