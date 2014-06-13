Yellow Tail
Home/Red Wine/Yellow Tail

Yellow Tail

Cabernet-Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $10.49
Australia. Ripe, black fruit flavors create a seductive and spicy medium-bodied finish. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-YTCABMER-RED
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like