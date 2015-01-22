Woodwork
Home/Red Wine/Woodwork

Woodwork

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $15.61
A perfect balance delivering coffee and black pepper with notes of ripe plum and juicy strawberries. 13.0% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companywoodwork
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-WDWRK-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like