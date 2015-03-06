Wild Hare
Home/Red Wine/Wild Hare

Wild Hare

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $14.99
Honeyed cherry and praline create a medium body and fruity taste in this cabernet. It is coupled with scents of nougat and berry pie crusts. ABV 13.5%
Get this delivered
SkuRW-WILDH-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like