Warre's Porto Otima 10 Year Tawny

Port | 500 ml | Starts at $ 27.15

91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Warre's Otima is an aged tawny that manages effortlessly to combine the freshness of a 10-year-old with the dry, cask-aged flavors of an older tawny; good concentration.

