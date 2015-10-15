Vina Maipo Vitral
Home/Red Wine/Vina Maipo Vitral

Vina Maipo Vitral

Carmenere | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Chile. Ripe, firm, dark fruit. Black texture. Firm and structured with herbs and zesty acid. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VINMP-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like