Vermeil
Home/Red Wine/Vermeil

Vermeil

Proprietary Red | 750 ml | Starts at $43.04
California. Extracted flavors of cassis and black cherries, finishing balance with firm tannins. 14.9% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VERMEPRPR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like