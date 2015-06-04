Van Duzer
Home/Red Wine/Van Duzer

Van Duzer

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $35.99
Cooked plum and cherry aromas are integrated with hints of bourbon and vanilla, while flavorful juicy red fruit creates a full and lengthy palate. ABV 14.2%
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VNDZR-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like