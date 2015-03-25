Valpolicella
Home/Red Wine/Valpolicella

Valpolicella

Allegrini | 750 ml | Starts at $22.14
Impressively lively and playful on the palate with flavors of ripe cherry, spice and grilled herb. 13.2% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-VALP-ALG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like