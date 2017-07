Valley of The Moon Syrah '06

Syrah/Shiraz | 750 ml | Starts at $ 22.54

89 PTS, AN EDITORS' CHOICE, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Valley of the Moon Syrah is smooth and seductively velvety, with lush flavors of blueberries, licorice, beek jerky, cocoa, mint, smoke and pepper.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability