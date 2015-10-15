Valle Secreto
Valle Secreto

Syrah | 750 ml | Starts at $26.99
Chile. Pure cherry and plum aromas with peppery accents. Spiced red plum and oaky chocolate flavors that end dry14.5% ABV
SkuRW-VALSC-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

