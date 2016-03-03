True Myth
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
California. Elegant aromas and flavors of blackberry, blueberry, and pepper with a hint of cedar spice. 14.5%ABV
SkuRW-TRUMY-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

