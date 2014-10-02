Tisdale
Tisdale

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $8.49
California. Aromas of vanilla and toasty oak. Medium-bodied, well-balanced red wine with flavors of blackberry and plum. 13% ABV
SkuRW-TISDALE-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

