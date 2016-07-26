TintoNegro
Home/Red Wine/TintoNegro

TintoNegro

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Aromas of rose petal, lilac and dark fruits. Full to medium body, firm tannins and fresh finish. 14% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-TINTO-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like