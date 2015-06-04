The Path
Home/Red Wine/The Path

The Path

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Sweetened cranberry, strawberry, and tart cherry blend to create a juicy palate with a mild acidity and elegant structure. ABV 13.5%
Get this delivered
SkuRW-PATH-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like