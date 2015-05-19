The Fiend
The Fiend

Red Wine | 750 ml | Starts at $35.44
Light purple color. Smooth and rich blueberries and black cherries on the nose. On the palate, smooth but structured. 14.5%
SkuRW-FIEND-RB
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

