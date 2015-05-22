Terramia
Chianti | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Sangiovese from Tuscany, Italy. Smooth and supple with a rich cherry flavored palate that mirrors an equally rich bouquet. ABV 12.5%
SkuRW-TRAMI-CHTI
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

