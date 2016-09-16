Skyline
Red Blend | 2 Bottles | Starts at $23.45
Ripe aromas of cherry and red berry; red fruit flavors on the palate; medium weight and a nice structure on the finish.
Brand/companyskyline
Regionwashington
SkuCO-RWS95248-DBL
Size2 Bottles
Type/varietalred wine

