Saldo
Saldo

Zinfandel blend | 750 ml | Starts at $35.99
California. Medium-bodied with black fruit, blueberry pie, juicy plum and hints of mulling spice. 15.5% ABV
SkuRW-SALDO-ZINF
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

