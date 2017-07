Saintsbury Pinot Noir Stanly

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 50.14

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Impressive all the way around, the vibrant '06 Saintsbury Stanly Ranch Pinot Noir sends a signal that it is a fine-tuned wine with layers of delicious, red fruit flavors.

