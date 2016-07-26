Route 152
Route 152

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Very expressive, great purity in the aromatics and flavors, so much to like without being heavy. 14% ABV.
Brand/companypietra santa
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-ROU15-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

