Roscato
Home/Red Wine/Roscato

Roscato

Sweet Red | 750 ml | Starts at $13.52
Sweet, frizzy and fun, this red wine is light bodied and very sweet; give this one a good chill and enjoy!
Get this delivered
Brand/companyroscato
Regionlombardy
SkuRW-R70464-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother italian
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like