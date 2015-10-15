Root: 1
Home/Red Wine/Root: 1

Root: 1

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
A lively, medium-bodied wine with ripe cherry flavors and silky tannins.13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-ROO1-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like