Ridge
Ridge

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $55.35
Full bodied, with structured tannins and lively acid; blackberry fruit, fennel, sweet toasty oak, crushed-rock mineral; a long, intense finish. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-RIDG-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

