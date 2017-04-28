Rex Goliath
Rex Goliath

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
A bold, full-bodied wine with juicy blackberry, sweet plum, and pepper spice flavors.13% ABV
SkuRW-R45148-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalred wine

