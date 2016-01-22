Remo Farina
Remo Farina

Ripasso | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
Italy. This leading example from Farina will offer dark cherry, pepper spice, clove and anise notes. 13.5% ABV.
SkuRW-REMFRRPSS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

