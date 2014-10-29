Redtree
Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $12.85
This light-bodied, easy-drinking wine offers notes of strawberry, cherry, other red fruits and oak. 12.5% ABV.
Brand/companyredtree winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-REDTREE-PTNR
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

