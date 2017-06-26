Red Guitar Tempranillo-Granacha
Red Guitar Tempranillo-Granacha

Rioja | 750 ml | Starts at $16.52
The Red Guitar Tempranillo Garnacha is a pleasant soft red wine.
Brand/companyred guitar
SkuRW-R19955-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

