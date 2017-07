Ravenswood Zinfandel Teldeschi '06

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $ 332.78

91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Big, blowsy, and mouth-breaking, the jaw-dropping '06 Ravenswood Teldeschi Zinfandel takes the palate to a new level as it exhibits incredible big-boy balance; long and rich.

