Ravens Wood
Home/Red Wine/Ravens Wood

Ravens Wood

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
California. Aromas of chocolate and dried currant with a lush, tangy sour cherry and honey roasted nut flavor. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-RAVWOD-CBSV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like