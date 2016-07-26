Rare Red
Home/Red Wine/Rare Red

Rare Red

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-RAR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like