Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $21.39
Chile. Plum and cassis aromas lead to rich and ripe red berry flavors. 14% ABV
Brand/companyveramonte vineyards
Regioncolchagua valley
Rating90
SkuRW-PRIMU-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

