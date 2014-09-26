Primosole
Sangiovese | 750 ml | Starts at $13.49
Italian. Ripe fruit overtones of blackcurrant and strawberry. Good body and fruit with perfectly blended tannins. 12.5% ABV.
SkuRW-PRIMO-SGVS
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

