Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $28.99
Oregon. Extremely perfumed nose of spice and fruit, the mouth full and fruit-driven leading to a long finish with soft tannins. 13.2% ABV.
SkuRW-PONZI-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

