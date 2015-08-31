Piccini
Chianti | 750 ml | Starts at $14.49
Tuscany. Aromas and flavors of red fruit and soft tannins. 13.5% ABV
Brand/companypiccini winery
SkuRW-PICINI-CHTI
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

