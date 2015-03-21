Pennywise
Pennywise

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Flavors of cherry and cranberry and then rich vanilla from oak influence wrapped around wild huckleberry and toasted marshmallow. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-PNYWS-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

