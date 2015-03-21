Papillon
Papillon

Red Blend | 750 ml | Starts at $69.99
Red and blue fruit flavors lead to beguiling cassis, plum and a hint of mocha. The tannins are soft and suave. As savory as it is hedonistic. 15.1% ABV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

