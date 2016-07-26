Padrillos
Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Shows notes of hot stone to the dried berry and red plum flavors, flanked by mineral hints. Spicy finish. 13.9% ABV.
SkuRW-PADRI-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

