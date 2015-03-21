Old Soul
Old Soul

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $17.44
Floral notes and ripe fruit aromas blend well on the nose, with tastes of blackberry creating a soft, round palate. ABV 13.2%
Brand/companyold soul
Regioncalifornia
SkuRW-OLDSL-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

